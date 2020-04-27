Canaccord Genuity Believes Docebo (DCBOF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Docebo (DCBOF), with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.85, close to its 52-week high of $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 67.9% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Celestica, CGI Group, and Exfo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Docebo with a $14.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.85 and a one-year low of $10.80. Currently, Docebo has an average volume of 1,400.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America.