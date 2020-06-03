Canaccord Genuity Believes DLH Holdings (DLHC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on DLH Holdings (DLHC), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.88, close to its 52-week high of $8.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 66.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DLH Holdings with a $9.13 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DLH Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.8 million and net profit of $2.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.76 million and had a net profit of $1.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLHC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of professional healthcare and social services to government agencies. It operates through its legal entities DLH Solutions, Inc. and Danya International LLC. DLH Solutions provides healthcare, logistics and technical support services in various areas, including MRI, radiologic, surgical and general, and medical laboratory technologies. Danya International provides technology-enabled program management, consulting, and digital communications solutions to federal government and other customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.