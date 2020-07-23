Canaccord Genuity Believes Descartes (DSGX) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Descartes (DSGX) on June 11 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.83, close to its 52-week high of $56.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Celestica, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Descartes is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.75, representing a -4.6% downside. In a report issued on May 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Descartes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.7 million and net profit of $11.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78 million and had a net profit of $7.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DSGX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It specializes in cloud-based solutions including modular and software-as-a-service to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; file customers and security documents for imports and exports; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; and other logistics processes. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.