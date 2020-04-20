Canaccord Genuity Believes Catasys (CATS) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close reiterated a Buy rating on Catasys (CATS) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.55, close to its 52-week high of $27.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 59.0% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Catasys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Based on Catasys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.76 million and GAAP net loss of $8.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and, at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. The company was founded by Terren S. Peizer in February 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

