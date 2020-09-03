Canaccord Genuity Believes Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences (CSTL), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.82, close to its 52-week high of $46.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Castle Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.50 and a one-year low of $15.26. Currently, Castle Biosciences has an average volume of 201.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSTL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The company offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, which is a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.