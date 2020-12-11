Canaccord Genuity Believes Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.15, close to its 52-week high of $2.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Gonsalves covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, Antibe Therapeutics, and Knight Therapeutics.

Burcon Nutrascience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.53.

Burcon Nutrascience’s market cap is currently $228.4M and has a P/E ratio of 736.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.71.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. engages in the development of valuable plant-based proteins. It also develops a portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The firm’s products include CLARISOY, Peazazz, Canola proteins, and Cannabis. Burcon NutraScience was founded on November 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.