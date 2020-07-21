Canaccord Genuity Believes Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.42, close to its 52-week high of $71.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 53.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioxcel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.00, implying an 83.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Based on Bioxcel Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.2 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.