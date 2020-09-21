Canaccord Genuity Believes AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 27, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.77, close to its 52-week high of $13.61.

Burleson has an average return of 73.1% when recommending AYR Strategies.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #606 out of 6936 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AYR Strategies with a $18.98 average price target, a 47.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.31 million and GAAP net loss of $7.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.79 million.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

