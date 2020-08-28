Canaccord Genuity Believes AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF) yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.21, close to its 52-week high of $13.30.

Burleson has an average return of 70.8% when recommending AYR Strategies.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #525 out of 6913 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AYR Strategies with a $15.94 average price target, representing a 35.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.30 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 27.31K.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.