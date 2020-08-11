Canaccord Genuity Believes Aspen Group (ASPU) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.87, close to its 52-week high of $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and The Meet Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Group with a $13.50 average price target, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.06 and a one-year low of $3.87. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 208.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Michael Mathews, the CEO of ASPU bought 66,667 shares for a total of $152,001.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.