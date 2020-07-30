Canaccord Genuity Believes Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on June 11, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.09, close to its 52-week high of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 77.0% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, TMAC Resources, and Marathon Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $2.84 average price target, representing a 35.7% upside. In a report issued on June 12, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

Based on Argonaut Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.55 million and GAAP net loss of $9.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.92 million and had a net profit of $4.06 million.

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.