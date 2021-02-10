Canaccord Genuity Believes Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF), with a price target of C$16.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.52, close to its 52-week high of $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 58.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Gonsalves covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

Antibe Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.32, representing a 248.2% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Echelon Wealth Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

Based on Antibe Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.87 million and GAAP net loss of $8.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.98 million.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.