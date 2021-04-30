Canaccord Genuity Believes Amazon (AMZN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $4400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3471.31, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and DraftKings.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4174.84, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4200.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1749.9B and has a P/E ratio of 81.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.47.

Amazon.com, Inc. provides online retail shopping services and also generates revenue from cloud computing services. It operates through three business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America and International segments include retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions (like Amazon Prime membership fees). AWS generates revenue from the global sales of compute, storage, database, and other service offerings. Founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

