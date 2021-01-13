Canaccord Genuity Believes Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.73, close to its 52-week high of $14.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and REPRO-MED Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphatec Holdings with a $16.00 average price target, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.97 and a one-year low of $2.19. Currently, Alphatec Holdings has an average volume of 1.16M.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.