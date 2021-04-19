Canaccord Genuity Believes ACV Auctions (ACVA) Still Has Room to Grow

ACV Auctions (ACVA) received a Buy rating and a $43.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.04, close to its 52-week high of $37.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 65.6% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACV Auctions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.43, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. It provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.