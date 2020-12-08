Canaccord Genuity Believes Accolade (ACCD) Won’t Stop Here

Howard Kim- December 8, 2020, 6:27 AM EDT

Accolade (ACCD) received a Buy rating and a $59.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.08, close to its 52-week high of $55.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 64.7% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Accolade with a $50.00 average price target.

Accolade’s market cap is currently $2.72B and has a P/E ratio of -5.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.22.

Accolade Inc offers technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. it generates revenue through providing personalized health guidance solutions to members.

