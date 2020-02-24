Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.50, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 33.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Can-Fite BioPharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $24.30 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Can-Fite BioPharma has an average volume of 619.5K.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing orally bioavailable small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological and ophthalmic diseases. Its products include pipeline drugs such as CF101, CF102 and CF602.