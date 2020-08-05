Camtek (CAMT) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Camtek (CAMT) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 70.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Camtek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.97 and a one-year low of $6.27. Currently, Camtek has an average volume of 117.4K.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs. It also provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers’ requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.