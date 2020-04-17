Campbell Soup (CPB) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Kenneth Goldman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Campbell Soup (CPB), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Sanderson Farms, and TreeHouse Foods.

Campbell Soup has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $51.67, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Based on Campbell Soup’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion and net profit of $1.21 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.17 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $59 million.

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, International Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The International Biscuits and Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The Campbell Fresh segment consists of Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages and refrigerated salad dressings, Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips and tortilla chips, and the U.S. refrigerated soup business. The company was founded on November 23, 1922 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.