Cameco (CCJ) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cameco (CCJ), with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.72, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

Cameco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.27.

Based on Cameco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $121 million.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate.