Cameco (CCJ) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on Cameco (CCJ) today and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.89, close to its 52-week high of $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.8% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Trevali Mining, and Centerra Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cameco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.84, representing a -5.4% downside. In a report released today, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.19 and a one-year low of $5.31. Currently, Cameco has an average volume of 3.74M.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.