Cameco (CCJ) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Cameco (CCJ) received a Buy rating and a C$27.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.97, close to its 52-week high of $20.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 77.3% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

Cameco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.08.

The company has a one-year high of $20.87 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Cameco has an average volume of 5.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCJ in relation to earlier this year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.