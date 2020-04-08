Camden Property (CPT) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Camden Property (CPT) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 50.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camden Property is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.25, representing a 26.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Camden Property’s market cap is currently $8.02B and has a P/E ratio of 35.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPT in relation to earlier this year.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.