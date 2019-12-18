Camden Property (CPT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and SunTrust Robinson gave Camden Property (NYSE: CPT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on Camden Property today and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

Camden Property has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.18, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $116.67 and a one-year low of $83.67. Currently, Camden Property has an average volume of 436.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPT in relation to earlier this year.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.