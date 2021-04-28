Camden Property (CPT) Initiated with a Buy at Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Camden Property (CPT) and a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.61, close to its 52-week high of $121.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

Camden Property has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.27, which is a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Camden Property’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $262 million and net profit of $29.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $263 million and had a net profit of $95.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.