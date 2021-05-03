Camden Property (CPT) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report issued on April 29, James W Sullivan from BTIG reiterated a Hold rating on Camden Property (CPT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.48, close to its 52-week high of $121.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Camden Property with a $118.18 average price target.

Based on Camden Property’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $262 million and net profit of $29.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $263 million and had a net profit of $95.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPT in relation to earlier this year.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.