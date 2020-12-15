Cambium Networks (CMBM) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cambium Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.14, a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.38 and a one-year low of $3.57. Currently, Cambium Networks has an average volume of 314.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMBM in relation to earlier this year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.