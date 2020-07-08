Cambium Networks (CMBM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and J.P. Morgan gave Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst George Iwanyc assigned a Buy rating to Cambium Networks today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 34.9% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Juniper Networks.

Cambium Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

Based on Cambium Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.43 million and GAAP net loss of $838K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.11 million and had a net profit of $1.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.