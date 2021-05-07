Cambium Networks (CMBM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After JMP Securities and Oppenheimer gave Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.39, close to its 52-week high of $66.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cambium Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.00, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Cambium Networks’ market cap is currently $1.48B and has a P/E ratio of 81.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 40.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMBM in relation to earlier this year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.