Cambium Networks (CMBM) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.78, close to its 52-week high of $25.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cambium Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.71, implying a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Cambium Networks’ market cap is currently $585.1M and has a P/E ratio of 94.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 31.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMBM in relation to earlier this year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.