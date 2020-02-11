Cambium Networks (CMBM) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.15.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cambium Networks with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $5.75. Currently, Cambium Networks has an average volume of 33.44K.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.