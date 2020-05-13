Cambium Networks (CMBM) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.3% and a 25.6% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cambium Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.67.

Based on Cambium Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.06 million and GAAP net loss of $1.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.31 million and had a net profit of $744K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMBM in relation to earlier this year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.