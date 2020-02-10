Calyxt (CLXT) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on Calyxt (CLXT), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Calyxt with a $16.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.30 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, Calyxt has an average volume of 200.5K.

Calyxt, Inc. operates as a healthy food ingredient company. It engages in the development of crops by leveraging processes that occur in nature, combining its gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its commercial strategy to bring healthier ingredients to the market.