Calyxt (CLXT) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt (CLXT) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.44, close to its 52-week high of $12.43.

Burleson has an average return of 151.9% when recommending Calyxt.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #115 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calyxt is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.25.

Based on Calyxt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.24 million and GAAP net loss of $9.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLXT in relation to earlier this year.

Calyxt, Inc. operates as a healthy food ingredient company. It engages in the development of crops by leveraging processes that occur in nature, combining its gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its commercial strategy to bring healthier ingredients to the market. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.