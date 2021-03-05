Calyxt (CLXT) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on February 24, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt (CLXT), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.93.

Burleson has an average return of 96.6% when recommending Calyxt.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #111 out of 7336 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calyxt is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.43 and a one-year low of $2.40. Currently, Calyxt has an average volume of 306.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLXT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Calyxt, Inc. operates as a healthy food ingredient company. It engages in the development of crops by leveraging processes that occur in nature, combining its gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its commercial strategy to bring healthier ingredients to the market. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.