Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated a Hold rating on Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) on August 6. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.42.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Calumet Specialty Products with a $3.00 average price target.

Based on Calumet Specialty Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $454 million and net profit of $3.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $897 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLMT in relation to earlier this year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following the Specialty Products and Fuel Products segments. The Specialty Products segment produces a variety of lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products for automotive, industrial, and consumer goods; and includes synthetic lubricants used in manufacturing, mining, and automotive applications. The Fuel Products segment involves in processing of crude oil into a variety of fuel and fuel-related products, including unleaded gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.