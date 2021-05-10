Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Hold rating on Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 62.9% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Calumet Specialty Products with a $5.17 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.64 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Calumet Specialty Products has an average volume of 220.4K.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following the Specialty Products and Fuel Products segments. The Specialty Products segment produces a variety of lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products for automotive, industrial, and consumer goods; and includes synthetic lubricants used in manufacturing, mining, and automotive applications. The Fuel Products segment involves in processing of crude oil into a variety of fuel and fuel-related products, including unleaded gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.