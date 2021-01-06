Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calumet Specialty Products is a Hold with an average price target of $4.00.

Calumet Specialty Products’ market cap is currently $244.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following the Specialty Products and Fuel Products segments. The Specialty Products segment produces a variety of lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products for automotive, industrial, and consumer goods; and includes synthetic lubricants used in manufacturing, mining, and automotive applications. The Fuel Products segment involves in processing of crude oil into a variety of fuel and fuel-related products, including unleaded gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.