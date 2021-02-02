Callon (CPE) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Callon (CPE) received a Hold rating and a $13.00 price target from Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara on January 22. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.1% and a 30.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Callon with a $12.63 average price target, a -12.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Callon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $290 million and GAAP net loss of $680 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $55.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.