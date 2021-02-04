Callon (CPE) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report issued on March 12, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on Callon (CPE), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -16.0% and a 30.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Callon is a Hold with an average price target of $12.63, representing a -13.3% downside. In a report issued on March 9, Truist Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.30 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Callon has an average volume of 3.23M.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

