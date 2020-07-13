Callon (CPE) Receives a Hold from Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Matthew Sorenson maintained a Hold rating on Callon (CPE) today and set a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorenson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 75.0% success rate. Sorenson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Magnolia Oil & Gas, Chesapeake Energy, and Cimarex Energy.

Callon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.36, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.84 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Callon has an average volume of 43.31M.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.