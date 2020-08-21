Callon (CPE) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Callon (CPE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.13, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 38.5% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Callon is a Hold with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Callon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157 million and GAAP net loss of $1.56 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a net profit of $55.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CPE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.