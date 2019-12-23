Callon (CPE) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Callon (CPE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Denbury Resources.

Callon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.56.

Callon’s market cap is currently $1.04B and has a P/E ratio of 4.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.42.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.