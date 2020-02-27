Callon (CPE) Gets a Buy Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Buy rating on Callon (CPE), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.23, close to its 52-week low of $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -21.0% and a 23.5% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Callon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Callon’s market cap is currently $870.7M and has a P/E ratio of 2.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.21.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

