Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) Receives a Buy from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Rami Katkhuda assigned a Buy rating to Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) on February 18 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.98.

Katkhuda has an average return of 1.6% when recommending Calliditas Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Katkhuda is ranked #5204 out of 7331 analysts.

Calliditas Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00, a 59.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Calliditas Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $400K and GAAP net loss of $170 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.05 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Sweden. The company is engaged in the provision of pharmaceutical products for patients with niche indications. It is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon intended for the treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy, a disease that causes chronic inflammation of the kidneys.