Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Rami Katkhuda maintained a Buy rating on Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.38.

Katkhuda has an average return of 25.6% when recommending Calliditas Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Katkhuda is ranked #3754 out of 7079 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calliditas Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.67, a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.00 and a one-year low of $19.00. Currently, Calliditas Therapeutics has an average volume of 68.55K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Sweden. The company is engaged in the provision of pharmaceutical products for patients with niche indications. It is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon intended for the treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy, a disease that causes chronic inflammation of the kidneys.