Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Rami Katkhuda maintained a Buy rating on Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.88.

Katkhuda has an average return of 4.9% when recommending Calliditas Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Katkhuda is ranked #4540 out of 7016 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Calliditas Therapeutics with a $40.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.07 and a one-year low of $19.00. Currently, Calliditas Therapeutics has an average volume of 52.62K.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Sweden. The company is engaged in the provision of pharmaceutical products for patients with niche indications. It is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon intended for the treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy, a disease that causes chronic inflammation of the kidneys.