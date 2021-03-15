Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edwin Zhang from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Liminal BioSciences, and FibroGen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calliditas Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.00.

Based on Calliditas Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $400K and GAAP net loss of $170 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.05 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Sweden. The company is engaged in the provision of pharmaceutical products for patients with niche indications. It is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon intended for the treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy, a disease that causes chronic inflammation of the kidneys.