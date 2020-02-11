Callaway Golf (ELY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Imperial Capital gave Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.53.

Altobello has an average return of 4.3% when recommending Callaway Golf.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is ranked #519 out of 5894 analysts.

Callaway Golf has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.17, which is a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Callaway Golf’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.5 million.

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Clubs, Golf Balls, and Gear, Accessories & Other.

