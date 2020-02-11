Callaway Golf (ELY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Imperial Capital gave Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Alex Maroccia reiterated a Buy rating on Callaway Golf today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.60.

Maroccia has an average return of 16.0% when recommending Callaway Golf.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is ranked #799 out of 5894 analysts.

Callaway Golf has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Callaway Golf’s market cap is currently $1.94B and has a P/E ratio of 24.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Clubs, Golf Balls, and Gear, Accessories & Other.

Read More on ELY: